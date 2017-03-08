Shelby County teen arrested for possessing marijuana, LSD

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Pelham Police Department responded to a complaint of drug activity in the Southgate Mobile Home Park on March 7 at 4 p.m.

Police arrested a 17 year old that was in possession of 17 individually wrapped bags of marijuana, which were intended for distribution. He was also in possession of trafficking weight of LSD.

The 17 year old has been charged and is being held in the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center.