Shelby County teen arrested for possessing marijuana, LSD

By Published:

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Pelham Police Department responded to a complaint of drug activity in the Southgate Mobile Home Park on March 7 at 4 p.m.

Police arrested a 17 year old that was in possession of 17 individually wrapped bags of marijuana, which were intended for distribution. He was also in possession of trafficking weight of LSD.

The 17 year old has been charged and is being held in the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s