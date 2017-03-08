Starburst releasing bags filled only with the pink ones

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The red ones are good. The orange ones aren’t bad. But just about everyone knows the best Starburst flavor is pink.

And Wrigley, the company behind the Fruit Chews candy, has taken notice. It’s getting ready to release limited edition bags dedicated to its pink flavor (also known as Strawberry).

The decision was based on the conversations seen on social media.

“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,’” Matt Montei, the senior director of confections at Wrigley, told Mashable. “The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”

The good news? Starbrust tells NBC4 you’ll be able to buy the limited edition candy in select stores nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B and Amazon. A stick will set you back $0.99, or you can grab a full bag for $3.19.

The bad news? They don’t go on sale until April, even though a few lucky people have already scored their own packs as a preview.

