State educators concerned about proposed change to Career Technical Education

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Below you’ll find a statement from the Alabama Department of Education, surrounding concerns about proposed changes to the Career Technical Education Program. The changes would move the current, freestanding program, under the office of academic affairs. The proposal has some leaders across the state concerned about why the change is needed–and also if there’s a chance that it could create a setbacks for CTE programs that have seen a lot of growth and momentum in the past 5 years.

“Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that misinformation and erroneous reports are being circulated throughout the education community and media concerning the fate of Alabama’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. There is not, nor has there ever been, a plot to diminish Alabama’s CTE program or in any way lessen the important work that our CTE staff and workforce partners have worked so hard to develop. On the contrary, it is more important than ever to make sure CTE efforts are bolstered to ensure students are prepared for the workforce opportunities that await after high school. We are very seriously considering making organizational changes that are more in line with how most other states organize their CTE programs.