Victory Over Violence Tour aims to bring peace to Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Volunteers are hitting the streets in an effort to stop violence in Birmingham’s public housing communities.

The Victory Over Violence tour is a team initiative from the Birmingham Violence Reduction Initiative, the Birmingham Urban League, Alabama Regional Medical Services, the Housing Authority Birmingham District and the City of Birmingham.

The tour hosts family-friendly block parties in HABD communities in an effort to help neighbors interact with one another and get to know officers with the Birmingham Police Department.

“Our goal is to have everyone safe, alive and out of prison,” said Johnqueta Bailey, who chairs the Moral Voice Committee as part of the tour. “We go in, we speak to them about the hope that we want to have, and then where we are now, and then get to where we want to be.”

The next event will happen Saturday in the Kingston neighborhood from noon until 3 p.m.

Bailey and her fellow volunteers wore orange shirts bearing the words, “Stop, Think, Live,” as they went door to door through the Morton Simpson housing community to hand out invitations on Wednesday.

They were joined by Eldridge Knighton, the neighborhood president, and a victim of violence.

“Violence doesn’t solve anything,” Knighton said. “And it’s been a stain over this community — a dark cloud that I’ve been praying for God to lift that cloud over this community, so the light can shine upon us.”

The Victory Over Violence tour will host similar events in the Gate City, Loveman Village and Smithfield neighborhoods in the coming weeks.