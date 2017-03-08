Walker County authorities searching for suspect after armed carjacking from dealership

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened at a dealership in Jasper on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Jim Underwood.

A man reportedly pulled up to Rick Phillips Motors around 4 p.m. in a white Toyota Camry with a woman and children inside the car with him. He told the salesman that he’d like to test drive a black 2008 Chevy Silverado, the salesman agreed, and they left the car lot together in the truck.

Shortly after they left the lot, the suspect reportedly pulled a gun on the salesman and told him to take off his shoes and put his wallet on the dashboard. The salesman attempted to jump out of the moving car, but was caught in his seatbelt.

The suspect continued to drive, and the salesman was dragged alongside the truck for about 25 yards. The victim escaped with bad burns from the road, but is expected to be fine.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for a white male with a slim build in his late 20’s or early 30’s with a beard and mustache.

The car has a black and green rick’s auto sales dealer’s tag, and was last seen at North Walston Bridge Road and Tate Road just north of Jasper. The sheriff is asking anyone who spots the vehicle to call the sheriff’s office at (205) 302-6464.