4 more mumps cases recorded at University of Alabama, school says

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is cautioning students ahead of spring break to keep in mind the symptoms and signs of mumps, as well as how to avoid getting it. This warning comes after an additional four cases came to light since several cases were reported on February 24, 2017, by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The university released an updated health message on March 8, advising students about the additional four cases while saying ADPH officials are “optimistic that the cases will not become widespread.” The message focuses on the upcoming spring break period for students and staff.

“We know students will gather with friends and others from around the world during the break, so they need to know what to watch for and how to avoid spreading mumps,” said Dr. Karen Landers, Assistant State Health Officer with ADPH. “And, as a matter of good health, students should make sure everyone in their family is properly vaccinated with two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.”

Health officials ask anyone who may develop symptoms while away during spring break to tell their care providers to contact the ADPH at 1-800-469-4599 for information about testing.

The most common symptoms include:

Low-grade fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Swollen or tender salivary glands below the ear

Some people may have mild or no symptoms. Officials say patients fully recover typically within a few weeks.