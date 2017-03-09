AL Representative Jack Williams condemns recent bomb threats at JCC

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State Representative Jack Williams has released a statement condemning the recent bomb threats at the Jewish Community Center in Birmingham.

The center has received four bomb threats during the last few weeks.

In a statement, Williams says, in part, “Birmingham’s Jewish community, members of the JCC as well as the families that use their day care facilities are being targeted by threats of domestic terrorism. Our community must stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in the Jewish community and demand that these cowardly acts stop immediately.”

