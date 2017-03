ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Anniston Police Department, officers responded to a call about shots being fire in the 400 block of West 29th Street at 2 a.m. on March 9.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Anthony Finch deceased in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The case is under investigation and investigators are pursuing leads. If you have any information on this case, call the Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.