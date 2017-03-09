AT&T 911 service restored after nationwide outage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — AT&T cell phone users nationwide were unable to call 911 for more than two hours Wednesday evening.

Austin-area emergency agencies scrambled to inform callers of the alternative numbers to use in the case of an emergency. The service has now been restored and callers can use 911 for emergencies.

At 6:58 p.m., Austin police put out an alert warning any caller to 911 to use 311 instead. At 9:30 p.m., AT&T said the problem was resolved.

In a statement during the outage, AT&T said, “We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

According to quarterly reports, AT&T has the second highest number of subscribers in the United States with 135 million. It’s unknown how many of that total were affected by the outage.