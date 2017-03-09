AT&T 911 service restored after nationwide outage

Andy Jechow Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — AT&T cell phone users nationwide were unable to call 911 for more than two hours Wednesday evening.

Austin-area emergency agencies scrambled to inform callers of the alternative numbers to use in the case of an emergency. The service has now been restored and callers can use 911 for emergencies.

At 6:58 p.m., Austin police put out an alert warning any caller to 911 to use 311 instead. At 9:30 p.m., AT&T said the problem was resolved.

In a statement during the outage, AT&T said, “We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible.  We apologize for this inconvenience.”

According to quarterly reports, AT&T has the second highest number of subscribers in the United States with 135 million. It’s unknown how many of that total were affected by the outage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s