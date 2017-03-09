Baldwin County deputies arrest 37 spring breakers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WIAT) — Spring Break is here and there is already cases of underage drinking on the Gulf Coast. Deputies in Baldwin County made several arrests after a beach house party involving 50 students got out of control.

It started Tuesday with a girl standing in the road yelling and cursing at cars in Gulf Shores. When a deputy stopped, he says she ran into the house. That is where he found dozens of underage drinkers.

The 20-year-old who rented the home, as well as 36 party-goers, were arrested and charged with underage drinking.

Baldwin County Deputies say they hope this serves as a warning to others.

Earlier this year, law enforcement on beaches across Alabama and Florida announced a zero tolerance policy for underage drinking during Spring Break.

