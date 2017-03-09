Central Park neighbors to address city leaders about safety concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People living in the Central Park neighborhood want to know when the city will make a busy intersection safer.

It’s the same intersection where are pick-up truck hit and killed a 6-year-old last year.

Back in November, the pedestrian crossing at Bessemer Rd and Avenue Q wasn’t working. Months later, it’s working, but community leaders say it still doesn’t give pedestrians enough time to cross the busy road.

Central Park Elementary School is just a couple of blocks over. Central Park President Susan Palmer says she’s tried to get better safety signs in that area hopefully encouraging drivers to slow down.

“We have requested from the school board and the city council to even fund or to even put some crossing guards up, signs, speed limit signs, but they have yet to do that,” said Palmer.

Palmer plans to address this issue among several others at Thursday’s community meeting. Palmer says Mayor William Bell will be there along with several other city leaders.

The Central Park neighborhood meeting is Thursday night at the Five Points West Public Library at 6 p.m.