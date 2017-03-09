Chilton County peach farmers have high hopes for 2017 crop despite warm winter

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a pivotal time for peaches in Chilton County. The crop has a 10 million dollar impact on the area, and the cold weather plays a big part of that.

If the peaches do not get the required number of freezing temperatures, they won’t bloom, and if they bloom too early because of an early heat, they run the risk of dying in an early freeze. That’s been a question on the minds of many people lately, between a warm winter and earlier-than-expected Spring temperatures.

“Peaches, in this area, we would like to have 800-1000 hours below 45 degrees from the 15 of November to the 15 of February. This year, I think we have 630 to 650,” said Jimmy Durbin, owner of J Durbin Farms.

He says the real danger can come if it warms up too soon, then freezes again. That can kill some of the buds.

“We have some weather in the low 20s, it wouldn’t wipe us out, but it would take a toll on several varieties,” he said.

Durbin says about half of the trees in one of his orchards are blooming, and the others should when they get the required freezing hours. Durbin hopes that will happen within the next couple of weeks.

Right now, though, he says he has high hopes for the season’s peaches. They’ll start rolling them out and boxing them up in late May. The county’s annual Peach Festival is in June.