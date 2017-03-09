Events around Central Alabama for March 10-12

Not sure what you should do this weekend? Don’t worry! We have many great options for you to enjoy in Central Alabama starting Friday, March 10.

Friday:

Family Fun Friday at Railroad Park

You and your family can enjoy an evening at Railroad Park. Families are invited to participate in exercise like kickball, soccer or wiffle ball. All classes start with a warm up and light stretching. Events kick off at 6 p.m. Organizers ask that you arrive 15 minutes early to register.

Disney Alice in Wonderland, Jr

Enjoy the classic and travel down the rabbit hole during a performance of Disney Alice in Wonderland, Jr. It is going on Friday night at the Virginia Samford Theater. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. A ticket is required for the show.

Saturday:

Civil War Living History

Travel back in time at the Tannehill Ironworks on Saturday. Your family can interact with Civil War soldiers and see them re-enact a skirmish at the Tannehill Ironworks. Kids can also take part in a military drill. Skirmishes will begin at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Demonstrations will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1:30 p.m.

Conservatory Showcase

Get ready to see some of the Red Mountain Theatre Company’s students perform this weekend. The artists who are between the ages of 6-18 will perform musical numbers choreographed by Broadway veterans and professionals. There will be two shows on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Holi Festival

You can attend the Holi Festival at the Birmingham Museum of Art on Saturday. Holi is the Indian celebration of color. You can enjoy classic Indian and Bollywood style dancing, music, food, story-telling, art-making and others. The day will end with a celebration outside to play Holi. This involves throwing powered colors. Organizers say make sure you wear something you don’t mind having to wash. The cost is free and the hours are from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Birmingham Home School Fair

Local parents can learn more about homeschool options. There will be a home school fair at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center South Exhibit Hall on Saturday. It will go on from Noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the general public.

Family Campout at Railroad Park

Local families can enjoy a night under the stars at Railroad Park. This urban camping experience welcomes children and their families. You can sharpen your navigation skills, discover birds native to Alabama, learn tips on town or open country camping. There is a cost for this event and you must register. Click on the heading for more information.

VIP Building At The Lego Store

Children who love to play with Legos will have an unique experience on Saturday. The LEGO Store will host a lego buillding event for fans of “Beauty and the Beast.” The event has limited space so you have to sign up early. The LEGO Store is at the Riverchase Galleria.

Sportsman’s Expo And Wild Game Feast

First Baptist Church of Mount Olive will host a Sportsman’s Expo and Wild Game Feast on Saturday. Beginning at 8 a.m., the church will offer a free hunter’s education course to the first 25 who register. Every child will receive a free fishing rod and reel at the door. After the expo, the feast will begin. The guest speaker ill be Gary Miller from Outdoor Truths Ministries. To register, call 205-631-4401.

Sunday:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday. Lineup will be between 10th and 11th Avenue South in Birmingham. The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Harlem Globetrotters

Come out and see the Harlem Globetrotters on Sunday. You can check out all the tricks at the Pete Hanna Center on Samford University. The game begins at 3 p.m.

