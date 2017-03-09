Family remembers veteran killed in Holt house fire

Related Coverage 1 person dead after house fire in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a fatal house that claimed the life of Holt man.

The victim is identified as 66-year-old Jerry Lee Moore. He was discovered in a bedroom at his home on Crescent Ridge Road in the Holt community around 6:15 a.m. Moore was taken to DCH Hospital where he later died.

His cousin Cornelia Hood and many other family members are grieving his loss.

“I am so hurt, so hurt because it just hurts. This is so sad but he was a good man. He was very nice to everybody. He didn’t bother anybody, he just stayed to himself,” Hood said.

The victim’s family says Moore was a Navy veteran and lived alone at the home.

Gene Holcomb from Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue says two smoke alarms were found but investigators are not sure if they were working. Holcomb believes the fire started in the kitchen and appears to be accidental.

“The origin of the fire was in the kitchen. We are not sure though how it started. But it was somewhere around the stove area. Either a cooking fire or using a gas appliance for heating purposes,” Holcomb said.

Because of the tragic fire, authorities are urging residents to make sure you have a working smoke alarm. This was the first fatal house fire this year in Tuscaloosa.

If you need a working fire alarm, you can call Tuscaloosa 311 and they’ll get one installed at no cost to you.