GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Gardendale Police, Tracie Newcomb Adams, 31, is wanted on three felony warrants that charge her with failure to appear on the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Adams is 5’7″ tall, 135 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her last reported address is in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue North in Fultondale.

If you know where Tracie Newcomb Adams might be, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.