HABD looks to reduce violence in Gate City neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gate City community is looking to crack down on violence with a new proposal from the Housing Authority Birmingham District.

They want to cut back on the number of entries in and out of Marks Village from 19 to three. Barriers would be set up around the neighborhood.

HABD president Michael Lundy introduced the plan to people in the community Thursday at the Marks Village community center. He says the recent shootings in the area involved people driving their cars in the neighborhood, firing shots, and leaving through one of the 19 exit points. He said there have been several homicides within the last year.

“Reduce the entry points and exit points, then we will reduce the amount of gun violence in the community,” said Lundy.

Juliette Evans lives in Marks Village.

“People take advantage of all these openings that are here and when they realize they can’t escape as easy as they think they can, they will get give it a second thought,” said Evans.

Many people who were showed the proposal at Marks Village community center this afternoon were in favor or the idea.

Lundy says the proposal still needs approval from city council. If it’s approved it could be in place in 45 to 60 days.