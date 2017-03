SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Community College System’s acting chancellor has announced the appointment of a new interim president for Bevill State Community College.

Doctor Kim Ennis will now serve as president for the college, effective Friday. Ennis previously served as interim president in 2015 and has served as executive vice president at Bevill State since July 2016.

In all, Ennis has more than 30 years of service at Bevill State.