Jasper salesman carjacked on test drive, dragged alongside truck recalls terrifying ordeal

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Danny Barnett told CBS 42 that Wednesday was just a normal day on the job at Rick Phillips Motors in Jasper. A customer came in with a woman and at least one child. They waited in the car they came in, while the customer test drove several trucks with Barnett.

“[He] claimed he had been in chemo treatment for the last two months,” Barnett explained. “While he was there, decided he wanted to quote, ‘spend some money and live a little’.”

Barnett said it was somewhere around the outskirts of Jasper that the man called the woman, still at the dealership, and told her he’d ‘found the one.’ According to Barnett’s coworkers, she drove off. That’s when the suspect pulled a gun out of his coat and pointed it at Barnett.

“Basically told me, ‘we’ll get through this, but if you try anything, I’m going to blow your head off’,” Barnett remembered.

According to Barnett, they were near a small gas station where he knew there was a stop sign. He decided that would be his best chance to try and get out of the vehicle.

“When he saw I was trying to get out, he floored it through the stop sign,” Barnett said. “I managed to get the door open and I got hung up in the seat belt.”

Barnett would drag along with the truck for at least 25 yards. The vehicle behind them was a former customer. According to Barnett’s coworkers, the customer saw Barnett eventually break free and roll into a ditch.

Luckily, Barnett was released from the hospital Wednesday night. He said he feels pretty good, aside from the places where he has been scraped up and bandaged, and where there are some staples in the back of his head. He has also been overwhelmed with gratitude for the care that he received at the hospital and the support that he has received from friends and family.

Barnett said that law enforcement has a person of interest who he was able to identify in custody. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed or denied that information at this time.