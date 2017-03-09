Man with Alzheimer’s accidentally started Birmingham Towers blaze, officials say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire officials say they know what caused the March 3, 2017 blaze at independent senior-living facility Birmingham Towers.

According to their spokesperson, their investigation revealed the fire started when a man with Alzheimer’s put burning cigarettes inside a closet.

The fire forced many elderly residents out of their homes for days. Now, the local Red Cross says people are beginning to be let into the apartments at the discretion of the building managers. 27 people are still utilizing the Red Cross shelters.

CBS42’s Jamie Ostroff will have more details on the CBS42 News at 10, and will be updating this story.