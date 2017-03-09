New plans for Hoover development

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple developments are either in the works or are already taking shape in West Hoover. With the explosion of growth and business, that means more people and traffic in the Trace Crossings area.

The new sports complex is starting to shape and is a visual of all the large developments in the Trace Crossings area. City leaders say some of the development has been in the works for years and others are a direct result of the major investment by the city to build the nearly $70 million sports complex.

There’s a new neighborhood coming soon and a shopping plaza. While people are excited for what’s to come, there’s concern about traffic. City officials say traffic studies are being conducted and a possible solution is moving forward.

“We certainly believe that the proposed exit on 459 will be a major outlet to move people out of that area quickly on the interstate,” said Allan Rice, city administrator. “Whether they are traveling to the Birmingham Metro area or back and forth to work. And we think that whenever they return from downtown, 280 corridor when they return home at night that will be a much quicker path and they won’t have to spend as much time on Highway 150 or South Shades Crest Road.”

The city is still working to buy more parcels of land for the exit and secure federal funds.

Also, right across from the sports complex, there will be a vote to rezone a piece of property. Developers want to create another commercial development.