One Class at a Time: Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — A typical Tuesday turned into a spectacular day for Ms. Elois Byrd and the whole K-5 Martin L King Jr. Elementary school.

Byrd applied for CBS42’s One Class at a Time grant program in January and two months later, this popular school counselor has an extra $1,000 to spend on her curriculum.

“I was seeing that we needed more leadership coming through our children,” Byrd said. “If we can develop leaders, and they can portray that to someone else, then we will have a whole school of leaders doing the right thing.”

The teacher plans to use her grant money to buy activity books, posters, and more copies of the main book that follows the “7 Habits of Happy Kids” curriculum.

“Right now, I just have one copy [of the book], so the money is going to do some great things,” Byrd said. “I can get more copies to the older kids, and they can read the stories themselves so they can be a little more independent. The money will go a long way. It’s wonderful what you all are doing and how you are supporting the teachers in education and our students.”

One Class at a Time is generously sponsored by America’s First Financial, Little Caesars, Pepsi, and CBS42. Click here to apply for your own grant!