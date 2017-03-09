Police, businesses warn spring breakers about underage drinking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With spring break around the corner, a lot of young people are headed for Alabama’s beaches. Police departments on the coast have already put spring breakers on notice that underage drinking will not be tolerated.

Attorney Charlie Waldrep with Waldrep, Stewart and Kendrick says the penalties for underage drinking goes on a minor’s record, and it can come up later when applying for jobs or trying to get into college. It could even be a deciding factor.

Waldrep said if a minor has been drinking and makes a scene in public, that minor could be arrested for public intoxication. He said contrary to popular belief, that minor is not entitled to a blood alcohol test.

If a minor is pulled over while driving a car after consuming alcohol, it’s a lot easier for them to get a DUI than it would be for someone 21 or older. That’s because the blood alcohol limit for a minor is .02.

“If you’re under 21, you don’t have the benefit of the .08 that an adult would have,” said Waldrep. “With a .08 it’s possible that a person could have maybe three glasses of wine, three beers, three drinks and be below the .08. But it’s going to be virtually impossible to consume any alcohol and only be a .02.”

Along with getting arrested, the penalties can also include steep fines that add up very quickly.

Local businesses are also on the lookout for underage customers with fake identification.

Joe Rueschenberg at the Pink Package Store on Hwy. 280 said they see a lot of fake I.D.’s. He said kids are coming up with all kinds of new ways to try and get the alcohol, and some fake I.D.’s can be pretty convincing.

He said ultimately, if you don’t have a proper I.D. they’re not going to sell to you.

He wouldn’t go into a lot of detail about what they look for to identify a fake I.D. because he didn’t want to give away any secrets, but he did say sometimes it just comes down to the clerk’s instinct.

“We preach drinking responsibly all the time, and we are vigilant about checking IDs. It’s not easy, and it takes time, but we don’t want to break the law and we want to make sure that everybody is safe out there,” said Rueschenberg.

Penalties for selling alcohol to underage customers include steep fines and possibly jail time depending on the circumstances.