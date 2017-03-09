The history behind Daylight Saving Time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – DST, or Daylight Saving Time, was first introduced in the United States in 1918 by President Woodrow Wilson. Wilson signed it into law in order to support World War I. It was originally referred to as “Fast Time” and got its original traction from Robert Garland, a Pittsburgh industrialist who was familiar to the concept thanks to the United Kingdom and is considered, to most, as “Father of Daylight Saving.”

Modern DST History in the United States originates back to 1974, when Congress extended DST to a ten month period and then an eight month period in 1975. The reason was to save energy following the 1973 oil embargo. The results of DST during this period equaled the savings of 10,000 barrels of oil each day. Despite the savings, many people thought the concept had other negative impacts, in particular, with the safety of children going to school when the darker winter months arrived.

The energy crisis ended in 1976 and the DST schedule in the United States was revised a few times from 1987 to 2006. The current schedule was introduced in 2007, which follows the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

To date, Daylight Saving Time is now practiced in more than 70 countries, with a start date on the second Sunday in March and end date on the first Sunday in November.

Currently, Arizona, Hawaii, the Eastern Time zone within the state of Indiana, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

In short, DST begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2017, just 8 days from the official start of spring.