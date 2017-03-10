2 White Plains men charged in connection to ball park field damage

By Published: Updated:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been charged with criminal mischief in the first degree after fields at White Plains High School sustained damages of over $10k.

March 4, baseball players who came to the school for a game found the damage. Someone had driven ATVs on both the softball and football fields, cutting donuts and destroying part of the fence on the football field.

Deputies and school officials investigated, and deputies found and interviewed the suspects. Sheriff Matthew Wade says the two brought the ATVs to the area with the trucks, then rode the Razer ATVs on the fields. One suspect rolled his ATV, damaging the fence.

The damage to the fields was appraised for repair at $11,040. 21-year-old Daniel Hunter Wheeler and 20-year-old Cody Harris Haynes, both of White Plains, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree with bonds of $1,000.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s