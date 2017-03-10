2 White Plains men charged in connection to ball park field damage

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been charged with criminal mischief in the first degree after fields at White Plains High School sustained damages of over $10k.

March 4, baseball players who came to the school for a game found the damage. Someone had driven ATVs on both the softball and football fields, cutting donuts and destroying part of the fence on the football field.

Deputies and school officials investigated, and deputies found and interviewed the suspects. Sheriff Matthew Wade says the two brought the ATVs to the area with the trucks, then rode the Razer ATVs on the fields. One suspect rolled his ATV, damaging the fence.

The damage to the fields was appraised for repair at $11,040. 21-year-old Daniel Hunter Wheeler and 20-year-old Cody Harris Haynes, both of White Plains, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree with bonds of $1,000.