4 arrested after investigators recover meth, marijuana from a Cherokee Co home

By Published:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Jeff Shaver with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered methamphetamine and marijuana on Thursday, March 9 from a home on County Road 69 and arrested four people on drug charges.

Shannon E. Stubbs, 38, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia, second degree unlawful possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Trena R. Andrews, 41, was charged with second degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Kristie N. Phillips, 41, and Trina B. Neeley, 38, were both charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies transported the four suspects to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

