4 people arrested on drug charges in Cherokee Co

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested at a home on County Road 300 on Tuesday, March 7.

Jamie D. Elliott, 35, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree receiving stolen property and obscuring the identity of a vehicle. Investigators recovered methamphetamine and a stolen firearm from the home.

Investigators later returned to the property and found a larger amount of methamphetamine. Tracy B. Shell, 46 was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also wanted on seven outstanding warrants, including failure to appear and bond revocations.

Misti L. Cheeks, 40, and Gerald M. Taylor, 43, were both charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

All four suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where they remain awaiting for bond.