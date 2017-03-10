Arrest made in homicide of 80-year-old deacon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in the death of an 80-year-old church deacon. Odell Jackson was found dead on his back porch on 34th Street in Ensley on September 14th, 2016.

Damien Antoine McKinzy was arrested Thursday and charged with Manslaughter.

“God is my strength through all of this and I have both my mother and him to thank for that,” said Odell’s daughter, Felicia McKinzy, just days after the murder. “There is really no description of the pain or the void that me or my other siblings are feeling right now.”

Jackson had 11 children and worked for 35 years as a steelworker. He was a deacon at his church and a security guard at Niki’s West Seafood Restaurant.

CBS 42 News reporter James McConatha is speaking with Felicia McKinzy today about the arrest. That story will be on CBS 42 News at 10 p.m.