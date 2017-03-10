Birmingham City Councilwoman Scales to hold town hall meeting to address crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Councilwoman Lashunda Scales is taking measures to address the growing crime problem. She’s holding a town hall meeting in her district and urging residents from across the city to join her in the search for solutions.

Councilwoman’s Scales says the murder of 17 year old Tishaun Johnson resonated with her.

“As a council member, it pains me when I keep seeing these candlelight vigils,” said Scales. “I keep seeing the same scenario being played out over and over.”

The councilwoman returned to the scene of Tishaun’s murder, which was in an Autozone parking lot on Huffman road. She says it was the first time she’s seen a dead body at a murder scene. Another teen is facing charges for Tishaun’s August 2016 death.

Scales says scenes like the Tishaun murder underscore the reason she’s convening a town hall meeting on violence.

“We have an issue with crime and economics city wide and because we do, we are going to bring the answers to you, be a support system for you, then we are going to work through this together,” said Scales.

The numbers are startling. There have been 23 murders in Birmingham already in 2017. 104 murders in 2016.

“I know that we can’t continue the trend,” said Scales.

Addressing that trend at the town hall meeting will be panelists such as Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper, Interim District Attorney Danny Carr and former Police Chief Annetta Nunn, who’s with the YWCA Domestic Violence Program. Scales says it’s important to hear from them.

“You have people here that want to help and they have a track record of helping the community and that’s what we know, that this would bridge the gap, you’re frustrated, we understand, but we’re here to help,” said Scales.

Councillor Scales stressed that people in the community must understand they too have a part in solving Birmingham’s crime problem.

“You need to know what to do, who to contact, what kind of support is available to you, if this happens to you,” said Scales.

The town hall meeting is Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Northeast YWCA. It’s located at 628 Red Lane Road. The goal is to form a partnership with the community.