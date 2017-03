BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue controlled a blaze at a local elementary school, according to tweets from the department.

An engine made a fire attack at Going Elementary on North Martinwood Drive, as they attempted to put out multiple trash fires inside of the school.

Going School fire update: crews have extinguished one fire inside school, working to access multiple other trash fires. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) March 11, 2017

Around 6:44 p.m., the department tweeted that the fires were under control.