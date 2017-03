BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big honors for the Birmingham Zoo! They are now the Best Area Attraction for 2017.

The award is part of the Best of Birmingham Family and Kids Awards. More than 4,000 people voted to help the zoo win the award.

The Birmingham Zoo was also a finalist for Best Day Camp, Best Party Planner and Best Special Needs Service categories.

900 animals call the Birmingham Zoo home.