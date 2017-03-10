Chelsea woman wanted by Hoover PD for theft

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Hoover Police Department, Caitlyn Taylor Fortenberry is wanted by police because she has an outstanding Hoover warrant for theft of property in the fourth degree.

Fortenberry was born in September of 1988, she is 5’5″, 120 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Her last known address is on Sweet Gum Lane in Chelsea.

If you have any information on Caitlyn Taylor Fortenberry, call the Hoover Police Department at 205-444-7608. To leave an anonymous tip, click here.