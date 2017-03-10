Couple sought on robbery charges in connection with Jasper dealership carjacking

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County couple are being sought in connection with Wednesday’s armed carjacking from a dealership, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Lee Hornsby, 36, of Thatch, and Crystal Marie Joiner, 33, of Argo, are considered armed and dangerous and may be traveling with a 9-month-old baby girl.

Hornsby has 42 prior charges listed on his record that date back to the year of 2002, and Joiner has nine. In addition to the Robbery 1st Degree and Theft 1st Degree charges both face, Hornsby also faces Theft 3rd charges.

