Family of 5 arrested in connection to Attalla burglaries

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, five family members have been arrested in connection to three burglaries.

“Octavius Jauar Nash, 37, April Belinda Wiggins, 40, Trenton Octavius Nash, 19, Trevon Bruntavius Nash, 19, all of Collinsville, and Maweesshea Antwun Carter, 34, of Jacksonville, are each charged with three counts of third degree burglary, one count of first degree theft of property, one count of second degree theft of property, which are felonies, and one count of fourth degree theft of property, a misdemeanor,” said investigator Adam Chapman.

In February 2017, the family allegedly forced their way into three homes that are located on Little Wills Valley Road and Duck Springs Road. Items stolen included a shot gun, flat screen TVs, DVDs, camping equipment, computers, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and other miscellaneous items. Several items were found at local pawn shops.

Ocatvius Nash, April Wiggins and Maweesshea Carter are detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $36,000 bond. Trenton and Trevon Nash were booked and then later released.