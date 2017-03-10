Gadsen man arrested for illegal possession of firearm

By Published:

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, a Gadsden man has been arrested in connection to the illegal possession of a firearm.

John Jeffery Battles, 46, of Gadsden, is charged with one count of possession of a sawed off shotgun and one count of certain person prohibited, both are felonies,” said investigator Adam Chapman.

Battles allegedly possessed a sawed off shotgun and admitted to investigators that he sawed it off himself. He is detained in the Etowah County Detention Center with no bond.

