Gus Malzahn, Auburn players meet with media after Pro Day

Published:
Gus Malzahn smiles for the camera. (Simone Eli/CBS42)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Seventeen former Auburn football players took part in the Tigers’ annual Pro Day Friday down in Auburn. Scouts from every team and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin were in attendance for the workouts.

After all the players were done, Gus Malzahn and others were made available to the media. Check out what Gus Malzahn had to say this afternoon about his players and the progress in fall practice above. Sound with Carl Lawson, Montravius Adams, and other Auburn players can be found below.

Carl Lawson

Montravius Adams

Rudy Ford

Alex Kozan

TJ Neal

Jeremy Johnson

