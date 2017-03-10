Homewood boy works to compete in World Dwarf Games

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 10-year-old in Homewood is growing up with the condition Achondroplasia, which is the most common type of dwarfism. He may be small in stature, but he has big plans to be an Olympic athlete.

The community is raising money to help get Aidan and his mom to the World Dwarf Games in Canada this August. Aidan is being trained by a Birmingham Southern College Junior, who is volunteering his time.

Aidan says if they raise enough money, this would be his first time to compete with people just like him.

To help him get to the World Dwarf Games, click here. To read more about Aidan’s story, click here.