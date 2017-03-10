Man arrested for terrorist threats after reportedly threatening to shoot up school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is awaiting trial in the Jefferson County Jail after reportedly calling to threaten a school, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

Fredrick Lane allegedly called in threats at Hudson K-8 School in Birmingham, an institution where Lane’s ex-girlfriend’s children are enrolled. Edwards told CBS42 News that Lane’s ex-girlfriend is the person that alerted the police of his threat.

Lane has been booked on charges of Terrorist Threats on a $80,000 bond.

