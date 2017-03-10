Rachel on the Road: Adventure Park at Grants Mill

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — If you drive through Irondale on Interstate 20, you’ve likely noticed an obstacle course. In this week’s Rachel on the Road, we stopped by the Adventure Park at Grants Mill!

What a place to conquer a fear of heights…multiple people we met taking on the course were afraid of heights!

“Yes, I’m still absolutely afraid of heights, but I conquered it today,” said Nimes Durham, first timer at the park.

The course can take amateurs up to two and a half hours to complete, but everyone that gets to the end gets a reward for their hard work!

There is a 500 foot zip line that will take you nearly right over Grants Mill Rd. There is also a lower level course, 150-foot zip line and other activities on the ground for kids to enjoy.

For more information on safety and age requirements, click here. For hours and prices, click here.

