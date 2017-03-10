Shaq Speaks to local Boy Scouts

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal visited the Magic City, Friday, to speak at the 10th Anniversary American Values Luncheon at the BJCC.

The luncheon benefited the Boys Scouts of Greater Alabama, Shaq spoke about the importance of charity, teamwork, and how he became the man he is today because of what he learned as a kid.

Shaq joked that he never joined the Boy Scouts because they didn’t have a uniform that fit him, and admitted he usually supports the Girl Scouts more.

“I have another confession to make,” O’Neal said. “I wasn’t really affiliated with the Boy Scouts. I’m a Girl Scouts type of guy because I love what they do with the cookie program. So I apologize for that.”