BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT)- Storms from early Friday morning caused serious damage to homes in central Alabama. A tree fell on a home on the 5000 block of 42nd place north in the Tarrant area. Another tree fell on a home on the 1600 block of Bobolink Lane NE in Center Point. CBS 42 news reporter Matt Fernandez spoke to both families. Here their stories on CBS 42 news at 5pm and 6pm.

