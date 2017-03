TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man is currently being held in jail on charges of child sexual abuse of a three-year-old, according to a release from the department.

Creed Ricardo Jackson, 27, was arrested after police reportedly received a complaint of sexual abuse. He was arrested on a charge of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12, and is currently being held in Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

WIAT will bring you more details from this case as they become available.