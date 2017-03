WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winston County Sheriff’s office is searching for a couple after a reported burglary in which a TV was stolen, according to the department.

The county has had trouble finding the couple and is now turning to the community for help in tracking down Bradley Churchill and Lauren Bridges aka Smith.

They’re asking anyone that has seen the couple or their vehicle (pictured below) to contact their office at (205) 489-2115.