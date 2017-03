BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a body found at 8:15 a.m. on March 11. The body was decomposed.

The body, an unknown male, was found behind a Marathon gas station on 40th Street and Jefferson Avenue Southwest.

Sgt. Shelton said the cause of death or if it will be classified as a homicide has not yet been determined.

Updates will be provided as they become available.