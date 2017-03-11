Dreamland Bar-B-Que gives back to community with group fundraising menu

(CBS42 Community) — Dreamland Bar-B-Que has been serving up hickory-grilled ribs for more than 50 years. A lot has changed since Big Daddy first started in Tuscaloosa in a one-room kitchen, but they’ve never lost their spirit for giving back.

They’ve got nine locations in three different states, and Dreamland Bar-B-Que wants to give back to those communities that they serve through group fundraising.

We sat down with Betsy McAtee with Dreamland Bar-B-Que so she could fill us in on all the delicious Dreamland products that are going to be offered through their group fundraising program.

“Well, our legendary ribs that we’re known for, our Boston Butts, our legendary bar-b-que sauce are all part of that fundraising menu as well as many other items that we’re known for,” McAtee said.

While bar-b-que e is king in the south, dessert comes in at a close second, especially pie. We asked McAtee if their legendary sweet treats would be on the menu too.

“Absolutely. Our pecan pie is part of the fundraising menu as well as our sausage,” she answered.

Which is delicious if you’ve not tried it! And there’s never been a better time to try it, since all kinds of groups can benefit from their fundraiser.

“We support a lot of different groups with our fundraising. We have church groups. We have sports teams. We have kids that are trying to raise money for mission trips or to go to sports trips with their teams. So it’s just a variety of groups that we’ve supported in the past,” McAtee explained.

The benefits of going through Dreamland to fundraise versus some kind of wholesaler are myriad, but the main one is crucial to good bar-b-que.

“Well, the Dreamland products that are on our fundraising menu are produced in a USDA manufacturing facility here locally,” McAtee said. “They’re flash frozen and they’re packaged where it’s easier to get them to your ultimate consumer when you are a fundraising group.”

So what do you need to know if you’d like your group to participate in Dreamland’s fundraising program? Don’t worry, they make it easy for you.

“Well, we do have certain order minimums for our orders. For example, for our Boston Butts, it’s a 10 butt minimum. And we do need seven days advance notice. We work with your group on setting up the logistics of delivery or however we need to get it to the group,” she explained.

Plus, McAtee says the sky’s the limit when it comes to how much groups can fundraise.

“We’ve had groups that have made $500 and we’ve had groups that have made $5,000. So a lot of it’s the size of the group and if they really get out and help promote the fundraising for their group,” she said.

Dreamland is well-known for their ribs, so if you’re trying to come up with a fundraising idea that is easy, with fresh, quality food that practically sells itself, visit www.dreamlandbbq.com for more details.