Nashville child killed in Butler Co wreck, 6 others injured

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 10-year-old child from Nashville was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. on March 10. Six others were injured.

The car, a 2006 Dodge Durango SUV, ran off the road and overturned in the median two miles south of Georgiana. The child was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and five other passengers were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

The crash happened on I-65 at the 106.5 mile marker.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate.