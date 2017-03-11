Saturday Snow in the South

If we said the weather this winter in the South has been wacky, that would be the understatement of the year (so far). On Thursday in Nashville, the high temperature was in the low 70s. Today, they received snow, and everyone in Midstate Tennessee was posting on social media about it. You probably have a friend or two that sent you a picture of the snow as well.

We looked on social media and found some really fun posts of people enjoying the snow or thinking Mother Nature was playing an early April Fool’s joke on them.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Snow in Nashville, Tennessee! Ainsley, Frosty, and I say “Go Cards!” <a href=”https://twitter.com/Cardinals”>@cardinals</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/12in17?src=hash”>#12in17</a> <a href=”https://t.co/HLHIDCY6cm”>pic.twitter.com/HLHIDCY6cm</a></p>— Dave Schroeder (@DavidMSchroeder) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DavidMSchroeder/status/840603233039089665″>March 11, 2017</a></blockquote>

