Saturday Snow in the South

By Published:

If we said the weather this winter in the South has been wacky, that would be the understatement of the year (so far). On Thursday in Nashville, the high temperature was in the low 70s. Today, they received snow, and everyone in Midstate Tennessee was posting on social media about it. You probably have a friend or two that sent you a picture of the snow as well.

We looked on social media and found some really fun posts of people enjoying the snow or thinking Mother Nature was playing an early April Fool’s joke on them.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Snow in Nashville, Tennessee! Ainsley, Frosty, and I say “Go Cards!” <a href=”https://twitter.com/Cardinals”>@cardinals</a&gt; <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/12in17?src=hash”>#12in17</a&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/HLHIDCY6cm”>pic.twitter.com/HLHIDCY6cm</a></p>&mdash; Dave Schroeder (@DavidMSchroeder) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DavidMSchroeder/status/840603233039089665″>March 11, 2017</a></blockquote>
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s