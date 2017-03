Cullman, Ala(WIAT): 1 person is dead and another person is injured after a driver ran a red light causing a 3 vehicle accident at the intersection of HWY 278 & County Road 747, says Chief Laney of the Berlin Fire Department.

The driver who ran the red light is the person that died, says Laney. Another person was taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Watch CBS42 News at 10pm for more details.