Blount County man facing charges after police chase

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County man is facing several charges after a chase in Clay. It happened Saturday afternoon on Trussville-Clay Road.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the road and attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Cavalier for a tag violation around 4:30 p.m. The driver did not stop and the deputy began following the car.

The Cavalier side swiped another car before losing control and running off the road in the 6400 block of Trussville-Clay Road. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught by pursuing deputies and arrested.

Deputies say 21-year-old Richard Wilcott of Remlap had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a previous charge of Attempting to Elude. He now faces new charges of Attempting to Elude, Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, and traffic violations.

Wilcott is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond. No one was hurt during the chase.