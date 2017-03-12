Etowah County Detention Center inmate dies

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Etowah County Detention Center dies. Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin says the man passed away Saturday morning.

Sheriff Entrekin says 35-year-old Jonathan Dewayne Goble of Attalla was taken to a local hospital by ambulance but later died. An autopsy to determine his cause of death is underway.

Goble was being held at the Detention Center for one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Oxford Police Department is conducting the investigation. Additional details will be released as they are confirmed.