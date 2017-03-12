Etowah County Detention Center inmate dies

By Published: Updated:

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Etowah County Detention Center dies. Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin says the man passed away Saturday morning.

Sheriff Entrekin says 35-year-old Jonathan Dewayne Goble of Attalla was taken to a local hospital by ambulance but later died. An autopsy to determine his cause of death is underway.

Goble was being held at the Detention Center for one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Oxford Police Department is conducting the investigation. Additional details will be released as they are confirmed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s