ADAMSVILLE, Ala(WIAT): Adamsville Police are on the scene of a person shot. The call was initially reported at 3323 West Circle. Officers say the man ran a few blocks over from the location, where they found him.

Officers report the victim is in stable condition and this appears to be domestic. No suspects have been taken into custody.

This story is still under investigation. Stay tuned to CBS 42 News for the latest updates.